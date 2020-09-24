Television superstar Shweta Tiwari, who was shooting for her show Mere Dad ki Dulhan, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress is currently home quarantined with her teenage daughter Palak Tiwari and sent her young son to her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli.

Shweta’s co-star in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Vaun Badola is also self-quarantined and currently off from work as his wife tested COVID-19 positive last week. However, he tested negative in his first test and will resume the work after getting his second test reports.

In an interview with Times of India, Shweta Tiwari revealed that she felt mild symptoms on September 16 after which she immediately went for testing and found positive. “I developed a cough on September 16. Tony and Deeya (makers of her current show) said the sequence of marriage with Varun was very important and even otherwise, I felt I should not take any chances. I headed to get myself tested. Thankfully I have sufficient rooms (inside her house). So, I have quarantined myself. Palak (daughter) is also very particular about social distancing. It’s a tough time no doubt. Even on the sets, it’s so difficult to shoot. It’s so edgy at times. When will we come out of this pandemic?” Times of India quoted Shweta Tiwari as saying.

Parvarish actor also revealed that she is drinking a lot of warm water to recover faster and enjoying reading in quarantine. The 39-year-old actor said that she will get her second test done on September 27 and will stay in quarantine till October 1. Shweta has symptoms in the starting days and now she is doing well. Television diva Shweta Tiwari is popularly known for her iconic character Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also won the trophy of Bigg Boss season 4.

Posted By: Srishti Goel