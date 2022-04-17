New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is one of the hottest topics in the entertainment industry. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding on April 15 at Ranbir's Vastu residency. Only close family friends were invited to the wedding, and two days later of the intimate wedding ceremony, Ranbir and Alia hosted a post-wedding bash for other industry friends on April 16. Very few people knew that Rishi Kapoor’s last wish was to see his son Ranbir getting married?

Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Singh made the revelation. During the recent episode of the talent hunt reality show Hunarbaaz, Neetu Kapoor opened up about how Rishi Kapoor wanted to see Ranbir Kapoor getting married. Neetu also said that she badly missed her later husband during the wedding ceremony.

“This was Rishi ji’s last wish ki mere bete ki shaadi ho. Aur mai dekh rahi thi unki last wish puri ho rahi hai. I only wished that he was there to see it but he is watching,” Neetu Kapoor said.

Previously, Neetu also shared an adorable picture with her son Ranbir and dedicated the click to Kapoor Saab. “This is dedicated to Kapoor Saab. Your wish has been fulfilled,” she wrote.

Apart from that, Neetu at the Mehndi ceremony had Rishi Kapoor’s name written on her palm. In one of the Mehndi ceremony pictures shared by Alia, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen holding a photo frame of his late father Rishi Kapoor in his hands.

For the unverse, Rishi Kapoor lost the battle to life to cancer. His last movie Sharmaji Namkeen was released recently. During the promotions of the film, Ranbir Kapor revealed about the acting tips which he got from his father.

“My father rightfully believed that every actor has to find his own way. You have to learn from your mistakes, and develop your own skillset," the actor had said.

