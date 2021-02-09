Munawar Faruqui was released from Indore Central jail after the prison authorities received the order of the Supreme Court on Saturday.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Three days after walking out of Indore Central Jail in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui on Tuesday took to Instagram with a photo of him smiling and a caption which read: "Mere ander ke andheron ko karne do shikayat. Hasa kar lakhon chehron ko roshan kiya hai maine".

The caption, translated from Urdu to English, means, "Let the darkness inside me complain. I've made lakhs of people laugh, lighting up their faces".

After remaining in jail for 35 days, Munawar was released on Saturday after the prison authorities received the order of the Supreme Court.

On Friday, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail after the Madhya Pradesh High Court had rejected his bail plea on January 28. The apex court also stayed the production warrant issued against Faruqui by a court in Prayagraj in connection with an FIR lodged there.

Faruqui's lawyers on Saturday submitted a copy of the SC order in the local court, which then directed that he be released on a bond of Rs 50,000 and same amount of security.

But he was not released. Asked for the reason, an official of the Indore Central Jail said a court in Prayagraj had ordered Faruqui's production in a similar case on February 18.

Citing the jail manual, he said an order from the Prayagraj court or a competent government officer was needed to release him.

Faruqui and four others were arrested on January 1 following a complaint by a BJP MLA's son that objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year's day.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta