New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After a dhamakedaar teaser, Sooryavanshi's full song 'Mere Yaaraa' is out and about. The song which stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif looks straight out of a dream. There are hardly any impactful romantic numbers being made these days but 'Mere Yaaraa' stands out as an exception.

Usually, the action-dramas are not expected to have an intense romantic angle in terms of melodious songs but Sooryavanshi has proved the myth wrong. Being a typical Rohit Shetty's action flick, the movie and its trailer look full with high-voltage fight scenes and cars flying. But this song will soothe the viewers with its beautiful picturisation and cinematography.

Sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan, 'Mere Yaaraa' seems like the new addition to your romantic songs' playlist. Sharing the track AKshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif took to their official social media handles and wrote, "#mereyaara those blissful days #sooryavaanshi #backtocinema 5th November"

Meanwhile, both Akshay and Katrina are on a promotional spree as their film Sooryavanshi is on the verge of its release. Going by the trailer the Rohit-Shetty film seems to be a potential hit on box office.

Take a look at the song 'Mere Yaara' here:

Sooryavanshi has been directed by Rohit Shetty and will be releasing this Diwali.

