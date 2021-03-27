Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in which he will share the screen space with Kiara Advani and Tabu. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Dhamaka.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently tested positive for coronavirus has shared a message to his fans warning about the surge in covid cases in the most hilarious way. Well, Kartik leaves no chance to make his fans laugh. Be it sharing funny videos with his sister or by just adding a hilarious caption to his pictures, the actor surely knows how to deal with tough time.

Recently, the Maharashtra government announced that the night curfew would be imposed in the state starting from March 28 due to the massive surge in coronavirus cases. After this, actor Kartik Aaryan shared a selfie, but his caption grabbed all the attention. His caption read, "Mera lockdown ho gaya Tum sab ka night curfew toh ho #CovidSelfie #GlowingTvacha."

In the picture, he was flaunting his glowing skin as he was posing in front of the sunlight. He was donning a red T-Shirt and even when he is ill, he is trying to look his best.

As soon as he shared the picture, fans bombarded the comment section with fire and heart emojis. One of the users wrote, "You and your selfies are just love."

Another wrote, "Aww.. finally you posted a picture."

Yet another wrote, "corona hone ke baad jyada hot ho gaye ho."

The picture had garnered 439,374 likes, at the time of writing this article.

A few days ago, Kartik tested positive for covid-19. Informing his fans, he shared a picture on Instagram that had a positive sign. His caption read, "Positive ho gaya Dua karo "

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in which he will share the screen space with Kiara Advani and Tabu. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Dhamaka which will release on Netflix. The streaming platform also released a small teaser in which it was shown that Kartik is playing the role of a news anchor.

