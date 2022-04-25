New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Arijit Singh rules the heart of millions with his mesmerizing and soulful voice. The singer can make you cry and fall in love with his heartfelt songs and can also make you groove to his amazing dance numbers. Arijit is loved by many, but he is also the favourite singer of many celebrities. Superstar and the perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir Khan is also a big fan of Arijit Singh.

In a live stream for the Covid-19 fundraiser on the comedian, Samay Raina's YouTube channel, Aamir Khan and Arijit Singh came together. They were joined by the world champion and grandmaster Vishwanath Anand, Vice President of Xiaomi Manu Kumar Jain, singer Ananya Birla, chess player Tania Sachdev and entrepreneur Prachura PP.

At the end of the live stream, Aamir Khan asked Arijit Singh to sing his favourite song 'Ae Dil Hai Muskil'. Aamir also said that Arijit always blows his mind with his amazing singing, and he always sits in front of the show to listen to him. Then Samay Raina jokingly told Arijit not to sing so well, otherwise, the video will get a copyright strike. After that, Arijit sang a few lines of the song. Aamir Khan was mesmerised by Arijit's singing. Take a look at this video posted by Arijit Music-Sk YouTube channel.

Arijit Singh lent his voice to Aamir Khan's film Dangal. The song Naina became an instant hit among the audience. Arijit made his debut as a playback singer with the song 'Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara' from the film Murder 2. In 2013, his song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 became a chartbuster and was a turning point in his career.

In 2020 and 2021, Spotify declared Arijit Singh to be the most streamed Indian artist. He started his career with the reality TV show Fame Gurukul in 2005. Arijit Singh is the voice behind the hit songs like Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Galti Se Mistake, Nashe Si Chadh Gayi, Mast Magan, Khairiyat, and many more.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav