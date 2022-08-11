'Mera Bhai, Mera Dost': Nia Sharma, Debina Bonnerjee, Others Pen Heartfelt Notes For Their Brothers On Rakhi 2022

August 11 is being observed as the festival of Raksha Bandhan across the country. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread, called rakhi, on the wrist of their brothers and cherish the beautiful bond of brother and sister. It is believed that the thread protects the one who wears it.

During a conversation with the Hindustan Times, the entertainment industry actresses including Deepika Singh, Debina Bonnerjee, and Nia Sharma, were asked to pen down a note to their brothers on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. They talked about their bond with their brothers and how they like to cherish all the beautiful memories with them.

Let's take a look at what they wrote:

Deepika Singh who is popularly known for her role as Sandhya Rathi in Star Plus's Diya Aur Baati Hum recalls the time when her brother gifted her earrings from his pocket money.

"Dear Manish,

I still remember the days when I was in school and you, despite being my younger brother, gifted me earrings out of your pocket money. That day is etched in my heart till date. You love me so much, you listen to me patiently when I’m angry and have never countered me back when I’m agitated. You are a smart and intelligent man, and I’m extremely proud of you. This Rakhi, if I have to ask for a gift, it would be a cotton silk saree from you," the actress wrote as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Debina Bonnerjee who made her debut in the Tamil TV serial Mayavi before appearing as Sita in 2008 in the television soap opera Ramayana also shared regret about not being able to spend more time with her brother.

"Dear Amitava,

The most vivid Rakhi memory I have is from my childhood where I used to tie rakhi to all my five brothers. I was the only sister amongst my brothers including cousins. I remember after tying the rakhi we would all go out together to a local studio and click pictures every year. I miss those days, Amit. Today I want to tell you something that I wish I told you more often. I love you the most. I couldn’t tell you this because at a very young age I left Calcutta for Mumbai. And before that both of us were too young to even understand the bond we shared. Back then we used to only fight for petty things like pen and pencil. This year, I just want to spend more time with you," the actress wrote.

She referred to her brother as her friend. " If there was ever a film made on the two of us, I would like to call it - Mera bhai Mera dost," Debina added.

Nia Sharma who will be among the contestants of the upcoming season of the most popular reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, wrote about the time when the actress travelled all way to Banglore to tie rakhi to his brother.

"Dear Vinay,

We have been celebrating rakhi for almost 29-30 years, and if you ask me my favourite rakhi memory, it will be the time when the both of us had a ‘sister’s day out’. Since you stay in Bangalore, I travelled all the way to your city for one raksha bandhan, only to tie you a rakhi. You took me out and we had so much fun that entire day," she wrote.

Meanwhile, she also recalled some bitter-sweet memories from her childhood diaries.

"I want to tell you today that you are such a selfless person (at least) when it comes to me. You are calm, quiet and sane, unlike me. You are the opposite of what I am, yet the man behind my most sane decisions. You guide me through things. But let me remind you, how you were an absolute bully back then. I never wanted you to be in the house, or to be my sibling (laughs). We used to hit each other with stumps, and I wanted to hit you with a brick. If there was ever a show made on us it would be called Sticks and Stones may break our bones but not our bond. Because that’s how we have grown up. I have made sure mom and dad hit you, by spilling all your secrets. I never wanted you in the first place. But today you are my best buddy and all that I have today. Also, this rakhi I would want a luxury bag. I have been eating your head for this. BI have been wanting it for some time now. But I know, you will give it to me, if not today then later this month. Because you know me. Mujhe bolne ki zarurat nahi hain," the letter added.