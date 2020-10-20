Neha Kakkar opens up on her social media trolls and said that, "memes bante hi famous personalities ke hain. So if I am in this field where I have got fame. I have to accept all this", see full post

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has been grabbing headline since the rumours of her wedding with beau Rohanpreet Singh is doing rounds on the internet. However, there are several memes that were doing rounds too as she posted mushy stuff like babu, shona for her boyfriend Rohanpreet. Reacting to her online trolls, she said that everybody has some job to do and those who make memes got their job of making memes so let them be happy by doing their job.

A tweet featuring Leonardo DiCaprio holding a monkey whose picture was morphed to Neha's was doing rounds on the microblogging site.

Neah addressed it and posted stories on her Instagram in which she wrote, "For all the meme accounts and their haters too. I have been seeing my memes since so long! I think today I want to say something. So.. It’s a request to the people who see memes and get offended. Plz don’t abuse these people, everybody has some job to do in life, which makes them feel complete and if making memes is their job or if making random funny memes gives them Happiness, let them be!"

She further wrote, "And memes bante hi famous personalities ke hain. So if I am in this field where I have got fame. I have to accept all this and let them be happy. God bless everyone! Stay happy! bus kisika dil mat dukhaana yaar."

Recently, Neha made her relationship with beau Rohanpreet official on the social media and called her boyfriend "mine".

Meanwhile, Neha also shared a video in which she told her fans how her boyfriend Rohanpreet introduced her to his family. Neha captioned the video, “The day he made me meet His Parents and Family. Love You @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet (sic).”

It is reported that Neha and Roahnpreet are going to have a registered marriage on October 22, two days before their wedding ceremony in Delhi on October 24.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma