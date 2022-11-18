Mela For Aamir Khan, Himmatwala For Ajay Devgn; Actors Who Regretted Their Choices After Failure

The Bollywood film industry has given several flop films that have done horribly at the box office, receiving enough criticism from the public. Some films are unbelievably bad and one often thinks of the situation of the actor taking up a horrendous role.

Thus, later on it eventually becomes regret over the fear of rejection. However, various A-list actors from the film industry deeply regret taking up these films. Going back in time, let’s check out the details.

1. Aamir Khan: One of the most popular ‘Khans’ of Bollywood, Aamir Khan debuted as the ‘Chocolate Boy’ of the industry and was widely known as ‘Mr. Perfectionist. His choice of films are very exclusive since the beginning of his career which landed him with the 2000s ‘Mela’ starring Twinkle Khanna opposite him. The placements of songs and dialogues were heavily criticized, declaring the film a flop at the box office.



2. Ajay Devgn: The actor has successfully ruled the industry over decades by completing more than 50 films at the box office, Ajay Devgn revealed to star in ‘Rascals’ and ‘Himmatwala’, as he declared both the films as his worst career choice. With cringe dialogues and double-meaning jokes, the actor calls himself a family man and regrets this choice.



3. Saif Ali Khan: The ‘Sacred Game’ actor has given dozens of hits over the decades making a difference through his presence on the screen. Working for over 30 years in the industry he has given hits including ‘Omkara’, ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ etc. which stood out of the lot. However, the actor expressed his regret over choosing Sajid Khan’s ‘Humshakals’, which had done badly at the box office. Without any plotline, the film was a multi-starrer but was not able to earn a penny at the box office.



4. Shahid Kapoor: The ‘Chote Kapoor’ of the industry regrets doing many movies in his career among which he counted ‘Shandar’, ‘Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi’ and ‘Chup Chup Ke’. Although ‘Chup Chup Ke’ was a super hit at the box office, the other two had done horribly at the box office. With only lavish sets and a big cast the film is not a hit, however the film should have a good script which was lacking in his choice of collection.

5. Emraan Hashmi: The actor has always remained out of the limelight and has maintained a quiet space. The releases he gave around the 2000 era still make you groove and to be filled with excitement. The actor is known to have a strong strategy where he stands to be clear with his intention of doing the film. However, the actor stated he has also made the wrong choice at the peak of his career by opting for ‘Good Boy Bad Boy’ which had done terribly at the box office.