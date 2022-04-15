Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got hitched in an intimate ceremony on Thursday (April 14) enchanting pictures of the couple's wedding ceremony are going viral on various social media platforms with congratulatory wishes pouring in. Even many brands like Zomato and Amul joined in to wish the newlywed. However, it was condoms and personal lubricants company Durex's witty post that cracked up the internet.

The post also had a reference to Channa Mereya, a song from Ranbir Kapoor's 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma.

"Dear Ranbir and Alia, Mehfil mein tere hum na rahein jo, FUN toh nahi hai (sic),” read the Durex’s post dedicated to the newlywed.

Commenting on the post, a user wrote, “Durex got no chill,” while another said, “Bhaiiiii bhaiii i love Durex ka post more than Alia Ranbir ke post.” A netizen even appreciated the admin and said, “The admin never disappoints.” “Protect the social media guy at all costs,” read another comment.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding was held in Vastu, the apartment complex where the couple lives. The wedding was attended by Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Rima Jain, Randhir Kapoor, and other members of the Kapoor and Bhatt family.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a couple of photos from their intimate wedding while writing a heartfelt note with it.

"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites," she wrote.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha