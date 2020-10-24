'Mehandi Lagaungi Sajna Ke Naam Ki': Pictures from Neha-Rohanpreet's mehandi ceremony are pure bliss | See photos
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The pre-wedding ritual of singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh has already begun and the internet is now flooded with adorable pictures of the Mehendi and Haldi rituals of Neha and Rohanpreet. Neha took to her social media to share the Mehandi ceremony pictures.
Taking to Instagram, Neha shared pictures of her Mehandi ritual and one thing which went unnoticed was how adorable Rohanpreet and Neha were looking together. The 32-year-old singer shared the photos with a caption that reads, "Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna @rohanpreetsingh Ke Naam Ki". Rohanpreet also shared the same pictures with the caption that reads, "Look at My Bride to be!!!"
Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna @rohanpreetsingh Ke Naam Ki ♥️🙈😇😇 #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah
In the photos, Neha was carrying an emerald green lehenga and she donned it with a statement necklace and mang tika. She kept her look minimal yet subtle and she looking gorgeous in her dewy makeup. On the other hand, Roahnpreet was looking handsome in green sherwani and he was carrying black turban with it.
The duo struck a pose together in the pictures and not to forget mentioning that they were looking amazing together.
On Friday, Neha shared the pictures of her Haldi ceremony and wrote, "#NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! @rohanpreetsingh” Some of the fan pages also shared the glimpses of the singer's Mehendi ceremony. Raju Mehndi Wala from Delhi took charge of her bridal mehndi and even shared a few pictures of the singer on their Instagram profile.
#NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! ♥️💛🙏🏼😇 @rohanpreetsingh ♥️😇 #NehuDaVyah
Neha's sister Sonu Kakkar also shared her look from the Haldi ceremony on Instagram.
My look for The Haldi Function this morning for my baby @nehakakkar 's wedding with the cutie pie @rohanpreetsingh 💛 #NehuPreet Ki Shaadi #NehudaVyaah #sonukakkar #kakkars
“My look for The Haldi Function this morning for my baby @nehakakkar ‘s wedding with the cutie pie @rohanpreetsingh,” Sonu captioned the video.
Posted By: Talib Khan