Meghan Markle Listed As A ‘Narcissist’ Alongside Donald Trump In American Magazine, Social Media Reacts

Supporters of Meghan Markle have come together once again to defend their idol after an article went viral for all the wrong reasons terming the former Duchess of Sussex as a 'narcissist' and further added her alongside Kanye West, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump.

Netizens are now fuming about the piece making rounds on social media, where people are calling the opinionated piece as targeting Meghan Markle because of her race and further calling the articles as 'racist' and highly 'irresponsible.'

Meghan Markle at an event in Indianapolis (Image Credits:@Aditiya_renee/Twitter)

The article was published by Politico Magazine by author Joanna Weiss and was titled, '2022 Is The Year We All Finally Got Tired Of Narcissists.' The article vividly spoke about the Netflix documentary of Harry and Meghan, in which the two talked about the lengths of their relationship and the process of stepping away from their royal duties.

Quoting her equation with the Royals and her decision to take a step back, the magazine called her having a 'narcissistic' instinct. An excerpt from the magazine stated, "If the Sussexes' addiction to the public eye is benign — they seem tiresome, but genuinely well-intentioned — a narcissist's constant quest for eyeballs and acclaim can get a lot more dangerous."

Listing Meghan Markle in the same category of narcissist as Elon Musk and Donald Trump is a wildly irresponsible and truly white choice. — Rebecca Carroll (@rebel19) December 27, 2022

Soon the piece met with the social media rebel, where writer and cultural critic Rebecca Carroll tweeted, "Listing Meghan Markle in the same category of the narcissist as Elon Musk and Donald Trump is a wildly irresponsible and truly white choice."

Author and political analyst Kirsten Powers also took the matter to her social media and stated, "What the hell Politico – there is no planet where Meghan Markle belongs with this group of people. A Black woman standing up for herself does not equal a 'narcissist'. The unhinged hatred directed at her does kind of prove her point doesn't it."

So I accidentally tagged you instead of @politico. But since you are Editorisl Director, Ryan, seems appropriate enough. As you took the time to respond to my tweet, you could have actually addressed the actual issue being raised. But I guess you think general snark suffices. — Lisa Glass (@LMplusG) December 27, 2022

Many others came in support of Meghan Markle, as Lisa Glass wrote that 2022 "is the year we all finally got tired of Politico", which soon saw a response from Politico's editorial director Ryan Heath, who tweeted, "If you want to write-off an entire publication because one of our 600 journalists included Meghan Markle on a list, you are indeed tired of free debate. If instead, you just disagree with her being included on the list, you can say that instead."

Now, as the matter has taken an ugly turn, the article is making rounds with the hashtag "Joanna Weiss Is A Racist." Recently, the first part of the Netflix documentary starring Harry and Meghan was released on December 8, followed by another three episodes which were soon dropped on December 15.