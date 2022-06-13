New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films of this year and there has been a lot of excitement about the film. The teaser of the film was unveiled a few days ago which gave us a glimpse into the epic world of Brahmastra and the trailer of the film will drop soon. Now, the world of Brahmastra is getting bigger as Megastar Chiranjeevi will be a part of it. Chiranjeevi will not star in the film, but he will lend his voice to the film in the Telugu version. The director of Brahmastra Ayan Mukherjee has announced this news on social media.

Ayan shared a video with Chiranjeevi on Instagram. Sharing the video, Ayan wrote, "Chiranjeevi Garu & Brahmāstra. I have met Chiranjeevi Garu on just two occasions - once with Ranbir when we asked him to lend his voice for Brahmāstra in Telugu, and once when we recorded his iconic voice a few days ago - but the feeling he has left me with, will last forever."

Talking about his interaction with Chiranjeevi, Ayan wrote, "A Mega Star with Magic Energy - He made me feel so warm and so welcome, and was so positive about Brahmāstra - I cherish deeply having had the privilege to have met him on this journey !".

He further wrote, "With utmost respect (and excitement)... I feel honoured to share that Chiranjeevi Garu is lending his Voice to our movie, and our Trailer in Telugu. To be in the Dub Studio with him, and to listen to his voice on our Trailer - will be one of my favourite memories on Brahmāstra! 2 days to go now...Our Trailer out on June 15th!!"

In the video, we see Chiranjeevi in the recording studio dubbing for the teaser. Ayan also touches the feet of Chiranjeevi and then Chiranjeevi hugs him back. Fans are very excited about Chiranjeevi's collaboration with Brahmastra. One person wrote, "He's doing everything for this movie because for Ayan it's not just a movie it's a dream he's living right now". Meanwhile, another person commented, "it's getting bigger & bigger".

A few days ago motion poster of Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna's characters were unveiled. Sharing the poster, Ayan wrote, "ARTIST ANISH & HIS NANDI ASTRA...His Nandi Astra, in my opinion, is one of the highlights of our movie!".

Sharing the character poster of Amitabh Bachchan, Ayan wrote, "GURU (and his Prabhāstra - The Sword of Light)....So much excitement and respect in my heart today, as we launch our Guru Poster, and celebrate this collaboration with the Greatest of Indian Cinema !".

Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie is a pan-India release and will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.

