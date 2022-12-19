Megastar Chiranjeevi and Shruti Hassan’s Colorful Duet ‘ Nivvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi’ Out | Watch

Movie buffs will have a blast in 2023 with Megastar Chiranjeevi and Shruti Hassan starrer much-awaited film 'Waltair Veeryya' slating the screen. Helmed by director Bobby Kolli, the promotional content of the film has got a thumping response from the fans.

'Waltair Veerayya' has created a ton of buzz since the release of the first song from the film titled 'Boss Party' which gained more than 28 million views and has become the new favorite of reel makers on Instagram. And now the second song of the film is titled, 'Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi'.

Featuring Chiranjeevi and Shruti Hassan in a colorful avatar, romanticizing in the snowy alps, the song is composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, whereas the energetic vocals of Jaspreet Jasz and Sameera Bharadwaj is a sole nectar to the ears.

The beautiful chemistry between the lead pair can be gracefully seen in the song, where Chiranjeevi is seen wearing stylish blazers, whereas Shruti Hassan is looking stunning in a plethora of colorful sarees stealing hearts and eyes.

The snow-class location of the song is another highlight, where the signature 'mouth organ step' has quickly made the rounds on the internet taking Sekhar Master's dance steps to another level.

The shooting of the film is done in Europe, where the lead pair has returned to India. Billed under a mass-action entertainer of the year, the film is backed up by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers on a grand scale. 'Waltair Veerayya' is set for its theatrical release on January 13, 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work note, Chiranjeevi was last seen in the blockbuster 'Godfather' helmed by Mohan Raj alongside Salman Khan and Nayanthara. The actor will next be seen in 'Waltair Veerayya' opposite Shruti Hassan and also has Meher Ramesh's 'Bhola Shankar' alongside Tamannah Bhatia to be released on April 14, 2023.

On the other hand, Shruti Hassan, the South actress will be seen alongside Prabhas in 'Salaar', and will also be seen with Nandamuri Balakrishna for the first time in 'Veera Simha Reddy.'