New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged now! In a heartwarming proposing gesture, Kelly got down on one knee and proposed to her with an engagement ring on January 11. Megan broke the news of her engagement on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, Megan shared a heart-melting video of the proposal and wrote, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree, We asked for magic, We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time."

She further said, "Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him."

"And just as in every life before this one, and as in every life that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood, Megan concluded her Insta caption.

Machine Gun whose real name is Colson Baker also shared a video of the engagment in which he flaunted the emerald and diamond ring on her lady love's wrist. He captioned it, "Yes, in this life and every life" beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know the tradition is one ring."

He further explained the meaning of two stones and their importance, and wrote, "but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022."

As soon as they announced their engagement on the fans and celebs showered their post with love and congratulatory comments. Kim Kardashian congratulated the couple saying, "So happy for u guys!!!" in the comments. Kourtney and Travis Barker commented a string of red heart emojis on Fox's post.

The couple is said to be met in the year 2020 at the set of the crime drama titled Midnight in the Switchgrass. Meanwhile, they have always been open about their relationship. Megan Fox got divorced in 2020 and she has three sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey while MGK has a 12-year-old daughter Casie.

