‘Mega Cousins’ Ram Charan And Allu Arjun Unite For Secret Santa, Upasana Konidela And Allu Sirish Also In Attendance

South superstars Ram Charan and Allu Arjun were seen uniting under the same roof for a special Christmas celebration. Taking to social media, Ram Charan’s wife Upasand Konidela shared a picture from the ‘Mega Cousins’ get-together.

Taking to her Instagram account, Upasana Konidela posted a picture of the reunion and wrote, “Mega cousins #SecretSanta.” Take a look at the picture here:

In the picture, Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela can be seen alongside the ‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun, his wife Allu Sneha Reddy. Along with the two megastars, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela, Varun Tej, Allu Sirish can also be seen present at the event.

Several users took to the comments section of the picture and wrote, “Wow that's cool AWESOME fantastic fantabulously terrific mind blowing off pic of you all together it's really good to see you all together I just really loved it very much.” Another wrote, “Ramcharan genius and pure love.”

This is also one of the first appearances of Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela after the duo announced that they are expecting their first child together after 10 years of marriage. “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni,” read the official statement on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan has been basking in the success of his magnum opus film ‘RRR’. The film, also starring Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, became one of the biggest hits of 2022 and went on to collect over Rs 1100 crore at the global box-office.

Ram Charan will next be seen in ‘RC15’. Directed by Shankar, the film has been billed as an high octane action-thriller also stars Kiara Advani and will be released in 2023.