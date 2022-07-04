Meet Sini Shetty, The Accounting and Finance Graduate Who Won Femina Miss India 2022

Sini Shetty from Karnataka was crowned the Femina Miss India World 2022 at the grand finale of the Femina Miss India 2022 held in Mumbai on Sunday. She will represent India at the 71st Miss World 2022 pageant. Manasa Varanasi, Miss India 2021, crowned Sini Shetty at JIO World Convention Center in Mumbai.

21-year-old Sini Shetty hails from Karnataka but was born in Mumbai. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance. Moreover, she is currently pursuing a professional course called CFA. Sini Shetty is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

Sini has shared many dance videos on her Instagram profile and mentioned that she started dancing at the age of four. She wrote, "Dancing, which I've loved since the age of four, has always been a source of joy for me. After studying Bharatanatyam with the legendary @radhakrishnanpadmini, I knew I wanted to pursue classical Indian dance. Bharatanatyam is the art form that implanted in me a love for dancing."

Many beauties from Karnataka have been crowned as Miss India earlier as well, which includes Lara Dutta, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Chib, Nafisa Joseph, Rekha Hande, and Lymaraina D' Souza. Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan was crowned as Femina Miss India's 1st runner-up. Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh was crowned Femina Miss India 2022 2nd Runner Up.

Actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Malaika Arora, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar, and former cricketer Mithali Raj were part of the jury panel for the evening hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Neha Dhupia, former Miss India, said, "It's almost like reliving every moment of my journey with these young glamorous girls who are so full of enthusiasm and capability to take on the world with power and elegance," she said.

Femina Miss India 2022 event was a star-studded affair as actors Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler gave spectacular performances and actor Maniesh Paul hosted the event.