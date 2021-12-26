New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Union Minister Smriti Irani taking to her Instagram shared a lovely picture of her daughter Shanelle Irani and his fiance, congratulating both on their engagement. She shared a heartfelt note to her daughter and Arjun, her fiance who got engaged on December 25.

Eversince, Irani's post was shared, her comment box has been filled with a lot of congratulatory comments and good wishes, and the internet was taken by storm with the announcement.

Sharing two lovely pictures of her daughter, Smriti Irani wrote, "To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our madcap family .. bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law & worse .. me for a Saas … (you have been officially warned) God bless."

With the internet abuzz, many want to know more about Shanelle. Here, meet Shanelle Irani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

Who is Shanelle Irani?

Shanelle Irani, daughter of Union Minister Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani, got engaged to Arjun Bhalla and despite the fact that Smriti Irani is a known face, she has managed to keep her life low-profile. Shanelle is actually Zubin's daughter from his first marriage to Mona Irani.

She is a lawyer by profession. In the year 2012, Shanelle enrolled herself in the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa and currently, she is working at an international law firm named WilmerHale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

Shanelle is an associate in the Litigation/Controversy Department and is a member of the International Arbitration Practice Group who has received a degree in law from the Government Law College in Mumbai, followed by an LLM degree from Georgetown University Law Centre, Washington DC.

Earlier, She completed her schooling at Avabai Framji Petit Girls’ High School in Mumbai and then went to college in the same city at Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics

Also, Smriti Irani married Zubin Irani in 2001 and has two other children name Zohr and Zoish Irani. She was made Union Minister of Women and Child Development of India in 2019

Posted By: Ashita Singh