New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priyanka Arya is a style and beauty influencer based out of Delhi. From style and fashion tips to product reviews to a healthy dose of fun and entertainment, her page has it all!

Apart from creating her organic content, Priyanka has worked with close to 70 plus brands and has a followership of around 1.52 lakh on Instagram. Her style is simple yet classic as she combines classic and modern pieces with a minimalistic approach that just draws her followers in and no wonder that’s the reason for her followers increasing by each day. While she shares snippets of her current inspirations including fashion, beauty and more, she is also a skincare lover and keeps sharing her skincare routines, tips and tricks with her followers.

Over the course of time, she has collaborated with big brands like OPPO, mCaffeine, Vodafone, Urban Company, Nykaa, Kazo, Cadbury, Wow Skin Science, Metro Shoes and Amazon Fashion, which clearly states that Priyanka Arya is definitely on the top of her game as she's able to collaborate with brands she loves, express her opinion on topics she holds dear, and meet countless inspiring people.



Not only Instagram, but Priyanka also has a fan base of six lakh on MXTakaTak. As she has spent more than five years in the blogging industry, Priyanka knows exactly what to offer her audience.





She believes in finding and focusing on the things in life that sparks joy, and it's reflected on her page too - check it out if you want beauty and fashion advice with a smile! You can follow her here: https://www.instagram.com/priyankaaryaofficial/

(Disclaimer: The above article is a PR piece.)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma