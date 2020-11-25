Sanya Malhotra was last seen in the Anurag Basu directorial Ludo. In the film, she was starred opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani's Bollywood film Meenakshi Sundareshwar's first look is finally out and their wedding is just so chic and beautiful that even Netflix is inviting you for it.

The film is a romantic comedy and is helmed by Vivek Soni. In the film. Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani are going to play a pivotal role. The film is going to revolve around the story of a young couple who goes up and faces life.

The first look poster of the film is out in which Sanya is just looking amazing as she is donning the Kanjeevaram saree and gold jewellery. Dassani makes for a handsome groom in his veshti and angavastram.

The synopsis of the film reads as, "What’s in a name? A lot, as Meenakshi and Sundareshwar would express in their upcoming Netflix film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar.”

Sanya also shared the same look on her Instagram handle and wrote, “You are cordially invited to Meenakshi and Sundareshwar’s wedding. Send gifts and long-distance relationship tips!” Meanwhile, Abhimanyu wrote on his Instagram, “What’s in a name? My wife Meenakshi and I can assure you- a lot.”

Sanya Malhotra was last seen in the Anurag Basu directorial Ludo. In the film, she was starred opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and the duo shared amazing chemistry in the film. On the other hand, Abhimanyu is marking his debut in the digital space with Meenakshi Sundareshwar. He is the son of former Bollywood actor Bhagyashree and made his Bollywood debut with 2019 film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma