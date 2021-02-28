Kal Penn played the role of Irrfan Khan's son in the film Namesake. The film also starred Tabu in the lead role. The film was based on Jhumpa Lahiri’s novel of the same name.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: There are many instances that just leave us speechless, something similar happened with late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil. Recently, Babil Khan was left speechless as he received a heartfelt reply from Irrfan's onscreen son, Kal Penn. Kal wrote that The Namesake is the project that he is most proud of, and that film brought him the greatest artistic happiness.

Taking to the Instagram story, Babil shared the screenshot of the message that he received from Kal Penn. Kal wrote in the message, "Babil, I'm so moved that you reached out, and it means so much to me to hear that story. Thank you. The Namesake is the project I’m most proud of, the one that brought me the greatest artistic happiness – and getting to work with and know your father was such a big part of that. (I think I met you and your brother in Calcutta when we were filming).”

He further added to it, "I've thought of you two and your mother a lot this past year but I wasn't sure how to get in touch to share my love and gratitude. He concluded the message by saying that whenever he is in New York, do let him know so that they can meet.

Babil reacted to his message and wrote, "What is happening? How to write a reply when you're speechless?"

Who is Kal Penn?

Kal Penn or Kalpen Suresh Modi is a 43-year-old American actor. He has been a part of several films including A Lot Like Love, Love Don't Cost A Thing, The Namesake, and many others.

For the unversed, Kal Penn played the role of Irrfan Khan's son in the film Namesake. The film also starred Tabu in the lead role. The film was based on Jhumpa Lahiri’s novel of the same name. In the film, Kal played Gogol, whereas Irrfan played Ashoke Ganguli, and Tabu played Ashima, the role of his wife.

Irrfan Khan passed away last year in April 2020. He died at the age of 53. The Hindi Medium actor did several films and he even got nominated for Academy Award for the film Salaam Bombay.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma