MC Stan Got Evicted Before Priyanka Chahar Choudhary On Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale, Was Brought Back Because Of THIS Reason: Reports

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 ended on Sunday night, with rapper MC Stan being announced the winner of the show. Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were declared as the first and second runner-up respectively, which left the duo’s fans heartbroken.

On Sunday night, paparazzo account Viral Bhayani posted a cryptic message on his social media account, hinting at some ‘indoor conversations’ that took place on the sets of Bigg Boss 16 that he could not reveal. His Instagram post read, “Lots happening on the #biggboss16 grand finale front. Though not allowed to write as channels have enough power to disable my page. But yes cannot wait to reveal all when they allow and the embargo is lifted.”

According to reports, Pune-based rapper MC Stan was evicted from Bigg Boss 16 house at number 3 position. But after the makers announced his eviction, fans of the rap star waiting outside the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale sets got furious and created a ruckus.

Many people said #MCStan was Evicted on 3rd position then brought Back inside Because of fans outside Set got angry!!



So see this latest int on your face @viralbhayani77 @TheKhabriTweets

you were the ones who spread this

Fake news through IG & Twitter#BB16 #Glory #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/21RrvELbev — 𝙈𝘾 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙉 𝙊𝙁𝙁𝙄𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙇 𝙁𝘾⛓️ (@ItsTeamMCStan) February 14, 2023

The rumors further added that this led the makers to announce that MC Stan’s eviction was merely a prank and he was still very much in the race.

While there has been no confirmation or denial about any such rumors, this news has surely left MC Stan’s supporters upset. Recently, a hashtag ‘undeserving winner MC Stan’ got viral on social media, with fans of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare claiming that they should have been the winners instead.

MC Stan was asked how he felt about being called an ‘undeserving’ winner, to which he told Indian Express in an interview, “I honestly don’t care about them, mujhe fark nahi padta mama (I do not care). I actually like people who get jealous. It’s a very natural emotion in a human being. One just needs to accept that this wasn’t meant for them. Just like most fans, I am also shocked but I do feel I deserved to win."