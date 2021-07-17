While interviewing Taapsee, Puja Talwar (an Indian Journalist), asked that how did she managed to make headlines about any issues, even as bizarre as sneezing. Responding to her, Taapsee said, "What is your problem! Isn't it a good thing, even my sneeze matters" in a fun manner.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has gained a huge fan following over the period of years for her strong portrayals in women-centric films. The 'Haseen Dillruba' actress has left no stones unturned when it comes to her acting career. Meanwhile, Taapsee has always been in limelight due to her war of words with Kangana Ranaut.

While interviewing Taapsee, Puja Talwar (an Indian Journalist), asked that how did she managed to make headlines about any issues, even as bizarre as sneezing. Responding to her, Taapsee said, "What is your problem! Isn't it a good thing, even my sneeze matters" in a fun manner.

She added, "Please don't jinx it, I am very happy with it. This is the social media mark of relevance. Otherwise so many people go around sneezing, who cares? But I am glad; people find something to talk about in even half a photo of mine. Maybe I copied someone just by being born a female."

While quoting her statement, Taapsee was most likely referring to Rangoli Chandel who is Kangana Ranaut's sister. Rangoli Chandel has always been seen criticising Pannu by calling her 'sasti copy' (cheap knockoff) of Kangana Ranaut. On which Taapsee had replied by that "It's validating my relevance."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 'Pink' actress was asked that whether she misses Kangana's presence on social media, since the Manikarnika actress' social media handle was suspended for violating the Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. Taapsee replied, "No, I don't miss her. I didn't miss her or want her, also before. She's too irrelevant for me, in my personal life. She's an actor, she's a colleague in that respect".

"But more than that, she doesn't hold any relevance in my life. I don't have any feelings for her, good or bad. And I think to hate and love both come from the heart. If you hate someone, it comes from the heart. But the worst is when you don't care when you're indifferent towards that person when that person doesn't hold any value or relevance in your life. I think that's the worst feeling a person can have for the other. And that is that, so it doesn't matter to me," she had said.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen