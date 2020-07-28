Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for coronavirus treatment, has written an open letter to the anonymous troll who wished him 'death due to the Covid-19 disease'.

"Hey, Mr. Anonymous... you do not even write your Father's name,... because you do not know who Fathered you... there are only two things that can happen... either I shall die or either I shall live. If I die you won't get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name... pity."

The Bollywood actor threatened the troll that if survived the coronavirus, he would have to weather a 'swipe' storm from not just him but his 90+ million followers.

"The reason for your writing to be noticed was because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan... that shall no longer exist... !! If by God's grace I live and survive you shall have to be 'weathering' the 'swipe' storm, not just from me, but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers."

"I have yet to tell them to... but if I survive I shall... and let me tell you they are a force incensed... they traverse the entire World... from the West to the East from the North to the South ... and they are not just the Ef of this page... that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become 'extermination family'!! All I shall say to them is... 'thok do s**le ko'."

Amitabh Bachchan had earlier this month tested positive for coronavirus. His son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya had also contracted the virus. They all were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. while Aishwarya and Aaradhaya have been discharged, the father-son duo is still undergoing treatment in the hospital.

