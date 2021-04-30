In the upcoming month, several shows, and films are going to release on the OTT platform including Salman Khan starrer Radhe, Toofaan, among others, check the full list.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amidst the massive surge in coronavirus cases in the country, cinema halls are shut and several states have imposed lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly pathogen. However, cinephiles do not need to worry about it as they will be able to watch some of the much-awaited films on their phone and TV screens at home. Yes, you read that right.

Bollywood buffs all you need to do is to get your favourite snacks and keep your bucket of popcorn ready, we have got you covered. Several OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar among others have announced that some of the highly anticipated films will be released on their platforms in May and you can watch all of them from the comfort of your home.

Bollywood movies in May 2021

May 13: Radhe (Zee 5, Zee Plex)

May 18: Sardar Ka Grandson (Netflix)

May 7: Time To Dance (Netflix)

May 21: Toofaan (Amazon prime Video)

May 28: Bell-Bottom

May 9: Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele (Disney+Hotstar)

May 14: Cinema Bandi (Netflix)

Web Series to watch in May 2021:

May 5: Lava Ka Dhaava

Apart from this, it is hotly-anticipated that Sushmita Sen starrer Aaarya season 2, Shefali Shah's Delhi Crime Season 2 and the much-awaited Manoj Bajpayee's Family Man season 2 will be released anytime soon and it will surely be a treat for the fans. The release dates of these highly anticipated shows have not been announced yet. However, it is expected that they will release by the mid of 2021. Apart from this, R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla starer web series Decoupled will also release on the OTT platform Netflix.

