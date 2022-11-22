Matti Kusthi Trailer OUT: Aishwarya Lekshmi And Vishnu Vishal’s Telugu Rom-Com To Release On THIS Date

Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer ‘Matti Kusthi’ trailer was released by the makers on Sunday. Presented by Ravi Teja, the film promises to be a wholesome entertainer.

Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the film also stars S R Pandiyan, Munishkanth, and Karunas and will be arriving in theaters on December 2, 2022. The over 2 minutes long trailer was unveiled by the makers in a grand ceremony recently.

The trailer explores Vishnu Vishal’s character as a kabaddi player, who gets married to Aishwarya Lekshmi. Soon, tensions arise due to the duo’s dominant nature. Towards the end of the trailer, Vishnu tries to win over his lady love by playing in the matti kusthi competition.

The music of ‘Matti Kusthi’ has been given by Justin Prabhakaran, while the cinematography has been done by Richard M Nathan. The digital rights for the bilingual sports film have reportedly been acquired by OTT giant Netflix.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Lekshmi recently starred in Prime Video’s first Telugu original movie ‘Ammu’. Described as an “empowering story of a woman who rises like a phoenix in the face of adversity”, the film also starred Naveen Chandra and Simha in pivotal roles.

‘Ammu’ has been written and directed by Charukesh Sekar and produced by popular filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj.

Telugu superstar Ravi Teja, who serves as the producer of ‘Matti Kushti’, will be arriving on the big screen with his next film ‘Ravanasura’ in April next year. Taking to his social media account, the actor made the announcement.

“Welcoming you all to the exciting world of #RAVANASURA from April 7th 2023,” Ravi Teja tweeted with a new poster of his upcoming film. The film features an ensemble cast including Sushanth, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, Poojitha Ponnada, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Nitin Mehta, Satya and Jaya Prakash.

Touted as an action thriller, ‘Ravanasura’ will arrive in theaters on April 7, 2023.