Matthew Perry Grateful For THIS Friends Co-Star For Helping Him Getting Rid Of Alcohol Addiction

Friends is one such series that has fans all over the world and its characters Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani and Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay are even more popular. The show was all things one desires in their life good life, friends and more but little did anyone know that actor Matthew Perry who played the role of chandler was suffering from drug problems.

Recently the actor got candid about his problems and revealed which of his Friends co-stars called him out for alcohol abuse. It was none other than his 'Friends' co-star Jennifer Aniston. She called him out for his alcohol abuse.

In a new interview, he admitted that he was "scared" when his Friends co-star confronted him about his drinking. Perry struggled with addiction at the height of his fame and was shocked when Jennifer confronted him about his "secret" problems, reports aceshowbiz.com

He said: "Secrets kill you. Secrets kill people like me. At the time I should have been the toast of the town. I was in a dark room meeting nothing but drug dealers and completely alone.

Jenny said 'We know you're drinking.' Imagine how scary a moment that was." However, the '17 Again' actor went on to add that Aniston, who starred as Rachel Green on the classic sitcom, was the co-star who "reached out to him the most" and he is so "grateful" to have had her support.

Speaking in an upcoming clip for "Matthew Perry: The Diane Sawyer Interview", he added: "She was the one that reached out the most. I'm really grateful to her for that.

"Perry, who achieved sobriety some years ago, has now opened up about his addiction struggles in new memoir 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing' and claimed that readers will be "surprised" at just how "bad" his struggles have been and how close he came to death.

In the same interview, he also admitted to taking “55 Vicodin a day,” in addition to “Methadone, Xanax” and “a full quart of vodka.”

He said, "I think they'll be surprised at how bad it got at certain times and how close to dying I came. I say in the book that if I did die, it would shock people, but it wouldn't surprise anybody. And that's a very scary thing to be living with."

"So my hope is that people will relate to it, and know that this disease attacks everybody. It doesn't matter if you're successful or not successful, the disease doesn't care."