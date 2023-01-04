MasterChef India Season 7: This 78-Year-Old Baa's Exceptional Culinary Skills Gets A Big Thumbs Up From Chefs | Watch

Chef Vikas Khanna along with Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Garima Arora on the sets of MasterChef Season 7 (Image Credits:@vikaskhannagroup/Instagram)

India's most popular food reality show 'MasterChef India' is back with its seventh season in a row with renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora serving as judges. While Vikas and Ranveer have been friendly faces of the show, Garima Arora is marking her presence as the first-ever female chef to be a judge on the show.

The first episode of MasterChef India 7 aired on January 2, which received immense praise from the audience and has been in the limelight since then. Doing the rounds on the internet, the upcoming promos of the show are creating tons of buzz.

In the upcoming promo of the show, Chef Vikas Khanna traveled thousands of kilometers to pick a home cook from Assam bringing him as a participant. Vikas Khanna can be seen mentioning that he discovered him through his Instagram handle.

The renowned Michelin star visited the Assam boy at his native home and thus tasted his culinary skills which amazed him. The promo also showcases an elderly woman coming as a participant in the show where breaking the notions of her age she surprises the judges with her astounding cooking skills.

The promo also introduces other participants as well with their inspiring stories where the glimpse of the episode showcases the participants running around their kitchen counter and completing their tasks piquing the interest of the audience.

The craze and buzz of MasterChef India 7 can be seen via the spectators visible in the audience where the home cooks are appreciated and applauded sincerely. The previous season's winner of MasterChef India 7 Abhinas Nayak won the heart of the judges.

However, this year aspiring home cooks from across the country have come together to put their culinary skills to the test and are ready for the challenges ahead of them

MasterChef India Season 7 breaths of air from Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM on SonyLIV and also on Sony Television. Earlier the show used to air on the Star Plus channel.