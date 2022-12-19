MasterChef India New Season: Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar And Garima Arora’s Show To Premiere On THIS Date

The highly-anticipated cooking reality show ‘MasterChef Season 2’ is all set to premiere in 2023. The show will see Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Garima Arora introduced as the judges of the new season.

Taking to their social media account, Sony LIV announced the new season. “Yet another exciting culinary journey is about to begin! Who will bag the coveted trophy of MasterChef India this time? #MasterChefIndia starting on Jan 2nd 2023, 9PM on #SonyLIV & #SonyEntertainmentTelevision,” wrote their official page on Twitter.

Take a look:

Soon after, Vikas Khanna took to his Instagram account to announce that another ‘judge’ will be joining them on the sets of the show. In a video, Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Garima Arora introduced the new judge with a caption, “Swagat Nahin Karoge Naya Judge Ka. The judge with the best taste, best attitude…..another Khanna on the show ~ Chef Plum Khanna.” See video here:

Talking to PTI in an interview, Chef Vikas Khanna had earlier opened up about how our country has “embraced cultures through their cuisines”.

“I think Indian cuisine is so steeped into history, evolution and change. There’s no other cuisine which has embraced change like Indian food… India has embraced cultures through the cuisines, ingredients, flavors and rituals. Anything that comes to India becomes Indian,” the chef was quoted as saying in the interview.

“One thing which always stands out for me about Indian food is that it is so flexible at the same time it’s rigid. It’s ancient and so new. It is so complex at the same time it is so simple, all the paradoxes you will see me talking about,” the Chef added in his interview.

MasterChef India Season 2 will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television on January 2, 2023 at 9 PM and will also air on Sony's OTT platform, Sony LIV.