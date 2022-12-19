Masooda OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Top Telugu Horror Film Of The Year

Masooda OTT Release Date: The film will be out on OTT this week. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Popular Telugu film ‘Masooda’ is gearing up for its OTT release this week. The film, which released theatrically on November 18, 2022, received a positive response from the audiences and critics alike.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Sai Kiran, ‘Masooda’ has been hailed as the ‘best horror film in Telugu’. Taking to their social media account, OTT giant AHA video announced that the film will be streaming on their digital platform.

“Masooda takeover begins. The best horror movie of this year is now coming to AHA to scare you. Get ready!” read a tweet by AHA video. Take a look:

‘Masooda’ will be released on AHA video. The film will be streaming from December 21, 2022. The official synopsis of the film reads, “The simple lives of Neelam, a single mother, and Nazia, her daughter, take a horrific turn when an evil force enters into their lives. The story revolves around how Gopi, their helpful neighbor, and Neelam face the odds and save Nazia.”

‘Masooda’ stars Thiruveer Karthik and Adusumilli Kavya while Kavya Kalyan Ram, and Subhalekha Sudhakar also play pivotal roles in the film.

Talking about the making of the film, cinematography director Nagesh talked about working on ‘Masooda’. The cinematographer said that they wanted the film to come with a distinctive style.

“Nine out of 10 horror films are shot in a particular style. Occasionally a film like It (a 2017 American supernatural horror film) comes with a distinctive style. We wanted Masooda to look midway between a regular Telugu drama and a dark, moody horror film. I spent more than two and a half months working on the digital intermediate during post-production to get the desired visual textures,” Nagesh told The Hindu.

Adding that a Hindi remake of ‘Masooda’ is already in the works, Nagesh added that he is already in talks for a few more films. “I feel more responsible after Masooda and want to take up only interesting projects,” the cinematographer told The Hindu.