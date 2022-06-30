Masaba Masaba 2 Starring Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta To Stream On Netflix In July

Finally, the wait is over for all the Masaba fans! OTT giant Netflix has announced that one of the most loved Indian series on the platform - 'Masaba Masaba' has returned for 2nd season. The second season of 'Masaba Masaba' is set to hit the OTT platform on July 29, exactly a month from now.

The first teaser of the show was shared by none other than Masaba herself on Instagram. She wrote, "Looking for something to motivate you to get outta bed on a gloomy rainy day? Well. I've got some news that might just do the trick. Masaba Masaba season 2, coming to you on 29th July only on @netflix_in."

Going by the looks of it, the show is going to have a mix of old and new elements in season 2. In the teaser, Masaba is seen tackling new highs and new lows, and this time around - she's cleaning up the hot mess!

Tackling new paths in their careers, new (and old) love interests, grief, emotions and competition - the mother-daughter duo - Neena Gupta and Masaba look fresh and promising in the teaser. Season 2 navigates through the lives of these two women and how they cross tough terrains and rough patches along the way.

Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films, Season 2 will also feature Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera. The series marks influencer Kusha Kapila's second stint at acting, the first being Karan Johar's 'Ghost stories'. The first season of 'Masaba Masaba' was released in August 2020

Ecstatic about the launch of the teaser, Director Sonam Nair said, "When Ashvini Yardi brought Masaba Masaba to me, it was an idea, an idea I fell in love with immediately, and I was sure it was going to bring a host of good feelings with it. Bringing this series to life for me, was an experience I'll never forget. I got to experiment and work with not only a great service like Netflix but also incredibly dedicated, honest and talented actors. Season 2 is a pivot into newer regions but with the same amount of heart and I can't wait for audiences to see it".