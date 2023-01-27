Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra Wedding: Neena Gupta And Ex-Partner Vivian Richards Come Together To Wish Their Daughter

In a surprising turn of events, Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba Gupta tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra in an intimate ceremony. Announcing her marriage to the actor, Masaba headed to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of picture and the duo looked adorable together. It is pertinent to note that the wedding was also attended by Neena's former partner Viv Richards, which came to notice after the former shared pictures on social media.

While dating former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, Neena Gupta became pregnant with their daughter Masaba. Masaba Gupta was welcomed by the duo in 1989. She was brought up in Mumbai by lone parent Neena Gupta.

On Friday, Neena Gupta took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture featuring the newly weds, herself and her husband and also Viv Richards, who could be seen stading with Masaba. "Beti, naya beta, bete ki ma, bete ki behen, beti ka pita, main aur mera pati @masabagupta @instasattu @aslivivekmehra @i.am.chin.maya @nalinityabji," she wrote in the caption.

Masaba also shared the same picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family Everything from here on is just bonus."

Both Satyadeep and Masaba headed to their respective Instagram handles on Friday and announced their wedding. Sharing a couple of pictures from their wedding, Masaba wrote, "Married my ocean of calm,this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

For their wedding outfits, Masaba stunned in a Barfi Pink ‘paan-Patti’ lehenga paired with two dupattas - one in a Lime Green Wallflower Print dupatta with a sequinned border & the other with ‘open hearts’ embellished on it in rani pink.The custom border has the first ever Masaba Motif - ‘the palm’ & the ‘chidiya’ which celebrates the union of tradition & freedom. On the other hand, Satyadeep looked regal in a peach-coloured kurta pajana paired with Nehru jacket. Take a look at the pictures below: