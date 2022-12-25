Masaba Gupta Reveals Mother Neena Gupta Was Warned To Never Become A Lead Actress; Got Lead Role At 60

Top fashion designer Masabha Gupta, who has established herself as a fashion icon in the industry has slowly followed her way into the field of acting just like her mother the iconic Neena Gupta.

At many events, Masaba Gupta is often asked about her dynamic with her parents, specifically her relationship with her mother Neena Gupta, where Masaba is seen openly talking about the ups and downs of their situation.

Recently, Pinkvilla conducted a round table interview, where the fashion icon was seen openly talking about her mother Neena Gupta's journey in the film and television world which indeed inspired her to enter and make a name in show business.

Pointing out the lows and highs of her career, Masaba revealed that she has seen the lows of Neena Gupta's career when she was younger back in her days, however, the tables have turned as the actress has given several hits in her 60s, and has become a revelation.

Masaba Gupta keenly remembered and revealed how Neena Gupta was told that she would never be considered for leading roles if she accepted a part in Kundan Shah's 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.'

Neena Gupta portrayed the character of a secretary in the cult comedy classic starring Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Ravi Baswani, and Satish Shah. Masaba said, "Mom was telling me that when she said yes to Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, everyone told her, 'If you do this role of this funny girl, you will never be a lead actress'. And it was true! I think Badhaai Ho is her first lead role. At the age of 60."

However, she heaped praises on her mother recalling the time when Neena Gupta had no problem calling people for work. She said, "Yeah I would. I would do it because there's so much I want to do and I just feel like there are many things I might not have."

Masaba Gupta also disclosed that at a point of time in her career, Neena ji went on to live in Delhi, so that people would forget about her. In 2017, Neena Gupta turned the tables when she posted a picture on Instagram asking for roles for herself, boldly accepting that she is currently residing in Mumbai.

Sharing a close bond with the mother-daughter duo, Masaba Gupta was seen playing a fictional version of herself in the Netflix series 'Masaba Masaba', where her mother Neena Gupta was also seen in the same avatar. The series premiered in August 2022, whereas the second season was released in July 2022.

'Masaba Masaba' mainly follows the life of fashion designer Masaba Gupta's love life, with the introspections of her career and her relationship with her mother. Masaba later followed it up with a role in Prime Video's anthology 'Modern Love: Mumbai' starring Ritwik Bhowmik and was directed by Dhruv Sehgal.