Masaba Gupta: My Relationship With Mom Neena Gupta And Dad Viv Richard Backfired At Me Sometimes

Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta has openly spoken about her relationship with her mom, actress Neena Gupta and West Indies cricketer Viv Richards to her disadvantage on most occasions. In a new interview, Masaba Gupta said that on various occasions the relationship has helped her, however at times it didn't.

Masaba Gupta was raised by a single parent in Mumbai. Living with her mother Neena Gupta, the stress didn't tie the knot with Viv Richards, however, they welcomed Masaba Gupta in 1989. In an interview with News18, Masaba stated, "I think 70% of the time it has helped me, and 30% of the time it's gone against me."

The designer also quoted, "And the reason it has gone against me is because I think that every time I do a bunch of things people think, 'Oh, she has so much support from her parents financially', or they think I have more doors open for me than other people."

Masaba Gupta also had her podcast, regarding which she stated, "I know that a lot of people think that I do too many things, but I just do whatever brings me joy. As I went through the process of learning what a podcast is, I discovered I was able to be the messenger for so many women and their stories. I think that's the way I express myself."

The actress further stated, "And when I'm an actor, I'm actually a completely different person. I find it a very meditative space where we have the ability to get into the skin of somebody else, and really become a different person."

Masaba Gupta entered the field of acting in 2020 with the Netflix series 'Masaba Masaba', which also featured her mother Neena Gupta. The second season of the show was released in July of this year, and revolved around her professional and personal life.