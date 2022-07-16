Masaba Gupta Is Up For Challenges In Fiery New Season Of 'Masaba Masaba' | Watch

'Masaba Masaba' is all set to return for its second season. After the success of the first season, Netflix renewed the show for season 2 and has also dropped the trailer. Starring the mother-daughter duo Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta, Masaba Masaba will stream on Netflix from July 29. In this new season, Masaba will face some new challenges and tries to balance her personal and professional life.

Sharing the trailer, Masaba wrote, "She’s been a princess, she’s been a queen, now it’s time for her to be KING! #MasabaMasaba is back with a banging new season on 29th July on @netflix_in".

The trailer introduces us to Dhairya, who is Masaba's love interest in the series. Then we meet Fateh, who is Masaba's client. In this season, Masaba tries to balance her personal and professional life. Moreover, she has to choose between her two love interests. Meanwhile, Neena Gupta plans to reboot her film 'Fursat' and looks for a male lead opposite her.

Apart from Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta, the show also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera. Masaba Masaba is directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films.

The teaser of Masaba Masaba was released a month ago. Sharing the teaser, Masaba wrote, "Looking for something to motivate you to get outta bed on a gloomy rainy day? Well. I've got some news that might just do the trick. Masaba Masaba season 2, coming to you on 29th July only on @netflix_in."

Talking about Masaba Masaba Season 2, director Sonam Nair said, "When Ashvini Yardi brought Masaba Masaba to me, it was an idea, an idea I fell in love with immediately, and I was sure it was going to bring a host of good feelings with it. Bringing this series to life for me, was an experience I'll never forget. I got to experiment and work with not only a great service like Netflix but also incredibly dedicated, honest and talented actors. Season 2 is a pivot into newer regions but with the same amount of heart and I can't wait for audiences to see it".