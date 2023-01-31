Masaba Gupta Gives Shoutout To Father Vivian Richards, Step-Dad Vivek Mehra, Calls Neena Gupta 'Lioness'

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta recently tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The special day was attended by Masaba's parents Vivian Richards and Neena Gupta, while Satyadeep's parents were also there in a grand affair.

Days after tying the knot with Satyadeep Misra, Masaba headed to Instagram and spoke about her step-father-chartered accountant Vivek Mehra. She wrote on her Insta Story, "The gentle entrepreneur in me that you see is all courtesy this man. The kind brain and the most giving heart (yellow heart emoji)."

She also wrote about Vivian Richards on the photo-blogging site. "The eyes chico, they never lie. My fierce father, a gentle giant and I'm so glad I got not just your nose but also your shoulders to take on the world just like you did and emerge a fighter," Masaba captioned her Insta Story.

She also gave a shoutout to her mother Neena Gupta and wrote, "The sweetest thing. Thanks for raising me to be a LIONESS (lion emoji) @neena_gupta."

On Friday, Neena Gupta took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture featuring the newly weds, herself and her husband and also Viv Richards, who could be seen stading with Masaba. "Beti, naya beta, bete ki ma, bete ki behen, beti ka pita, main aur mera pati @masabagupta @instasattu @aslivivekmehra @i.am.chin.maya @nalinityabji," she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Masaba also shared the same picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family Everything from here on is just bonus."