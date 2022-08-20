'Marriage Is Not About About S*x': Pavitra Rishta Actress Kanishka Soni Marries Herself, Reacts To Trolls

Pavitra Rishta fame actress Kanishka Soni created a lot of buzz after she announced that she has married herself. After the announcement, the actress was targeted by trolls because of her decision. She recently opened up about her decision of sologamy and explained why she decided to marry herself.

Kanishka took to Instagram to explain her decision and also responded to the trolls. Sharing the video, she wrote, "I know you guys have been raising lots of questions on my #selfmarriage decision, I truly believe in Indian culture & here is my POV that why I chose to live in solitude".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanishka Soni (@itskanishkasoni)

She further added, "Marriage is not about s*x it’s about love and honesty one seeks for and I have lost that faith and believe. So it’s better to live alone and love myself than seeking it in the outside world when it’s difficult to find, but thanks a lot for making my post on #google #trending & in #news though ..it wasn’t my intention".

She also addressed how some people trolled her because of her decision. "also some people said I must have got drunk or have ganja while putting that post but let me tell you that I am so Indian by heart that I have never tried alcohol or any other stuff even after staying for long into the film industry," she wrote.

"It is a decision made by my full heart & soul with a full conscious mind and I am happy that I am in the USA now & focusing on my career into HOLLYWOOD," she concluded.

In the video, Kanishka can be seen flaunting her sindoor and mangalsutra. On August 6, Kanishka shared some photos on Instagram flaunting sindoor and mangalsuutra and announced her sologamy. She wrote, "Married to myself. since I fulfilled all my dreams my own and the only person I am in love with is MYSELF. answer to all questions I am getting. don’t need any Man Ever .. I am happy always alone & in solitude with my guitar. I am the goddess, Strong and Powerful, shiva & Shakti everything is inside ME, Thank you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanishka Soni (@itskanishkasoni)

For the unversed, sologamy means marriage by a person to themselves and it is also referred to as self-uniting marriage. In June 2022, Kshama Bindu, a 24-year woman from Vadodara, Gujarat, also announced sologamy.