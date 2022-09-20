Maroon 5 Singer Adam Levine Cheating On Wife Behati Prinsloo? Here's What Latest Buzz Is

Maroon 5 fame singer Adam Levine has reportedly been accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo. It has been reported that an Instagram influencer named Sumner Stroh recently posted a TikTok video and alleged that she and Adam were having an affair. However, she did not mention when she was precisely dating the singer.

"I was having an affair with a man who's married to Victoria's Secret model. At the time I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated," she claimed in the video.

"Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point. So, I'm sure you know who Adam Levine is. Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year, after I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life," she continued.

She also shared a screenshot of an Instagram DM that Adam allegedly sent her after she "stopped talking to him over a period of months."

The Instagram model alleged that Levine asked if it was okay with her if he names his unborn baby after her. "Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's a boy I really wanna name it Sumner (sic). You ok with that? DEAD serious," read the message, with a shrugging emoji.

After reading his DM, Sumner said she feels "like I have to be in hell at this point. My morals were unknowingly being compromised."

She said she "never wanted to come forward," knowing "the implications that come with doing what I do, making money the way I do, and being an Instagram model," and the "stereotypes" associated with being an influencer.

As to why she came forward with it now, she said she "sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted, and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid-so here I am."Sumner also shared a message on her Instagram Story.

"Aware many people will try to fill in the gaps with many false assumptions," she wrote after posting the TikTok.

"I don't feel like I'm doing any favours, considering the manner this had to go about. It's a lot to digest but hopefully, at the very least, the truth being out can do some good."

Levine has not responded to the woman's affair claim. He and Behati have been married since July 19, 2014 after dating for two years. The news came a week after Adam and his wife Behati Prinsloo, who is Victoria's Secret model, announced they are expecting their third child. They welcomed their first child, Dusty Rose, on September 21, 2016, and their second child, another daughter named Gio Grace, was born on February 15, 2018