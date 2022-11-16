Mariah Carey Is Not The Only 'Queen Of Christmas’: Singer Blocked From Trademarking Title

Mariah Carrey’s attempt to trademark herself as the one and only ‘Queen of Christmas’ has turned out to be unfruitful. The American artist’s request to trademark the title has officially been denied, according to a report in USA Today.

U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday ruled against Mariah Carey’s attempts made in March 2021 to trademark titles including ‘Queen of Christmas,’ ‘Princess of Christmas’ and ‘QOC’.

Mariah Carey’s request faced opposition from singers including Darlene Love, who said that the title should not be trademarked by any single person and should be available to use for all.

Another renowned singer, Elizabeth Chan, also opposed Mariah Carey’s request.

According to a report in USA Today, Chan’s representative’s statement read: "We are pleased with the victory, and delighted that we were able to help Elizabeth fight back against Carey’s overreaching trademark registrations.”

“Christmas is a season of giving, not the season of taking, and it is wrong for an individual to attempt to own and monopolize a nickname like Queen of Christmas for the purposes of abject materialism,” the report added.

Chan added in a statement that as an independent artist, her aim was to bring people together during holidays, which is how she came to be known as the Queen of Christmas. "I wear that title as a badge of honor and with full knowledge that it will be - and should be - bestowed on others in the future. My goal in taking on this fight was to stand up to trademark bullying not just to protect myself, but also to protect future Queens of Christmas,” Chan’s press statement obtained by USA Today read.

“Christmas is a season of giving, not the season of taking, and it is wrong for an individual to attempt to own and monopolize a nickname like Queen of Christmas for the purposes of abject materialism,” the press statement added.