New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Vishal Jethwa, who left everyone stunned with his acting skills in his debut film Mardaani 2, starring Rani Mukerji, is all set for his next big venture. The 27-year-old actor has been roped in the superstar-studded film Tiger 3 for a 'very critical' role.

As per a report in Pinkavilla, a source confirmed, "He has been signed on by director Maneesh Sharma for Tiger 3 for a very critical role that will again see him perform to his fullest. Of course, his role is being kept under wraps but you can expect him to shine in this superstar-studded film."

The source further added, "Vishal wants to be seen as an actor who can do anything and pull off any part that's offered to him. That's why he chose 'Mardaani 2' for his debut because he wanted to shock and awe people with his acting abilities. He did that with aplomb and the industry and audience loved his performance."

Apart from Vishal, there are reports that Emraan Hashmi is also essaying an integral role of an ISI agent in the film. However, the actor has neither confirmed nor denied the same.

Talking about Tiger 3 shooting, the team, including Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, returned a month ago after shooting in Turkey, Russia and Austria. The remaining portions of the film will be shot in Mumbai's film city.

Meanwhile, the first instalment Ek The Tiger, helmed by Kabir Khan, garnered immense applaud from the audience. The second instalment Tiger Zinda Hai was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and now the third instalment is helmed by Maneesh Sharma.

On the work front, Salman has several films in his kitty, namely

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, co-starring with Pooja Hegde; Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez and Antim: The Final Truth’ with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv