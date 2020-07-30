Marathi actor Aashutosh Bhankre (32) hanged himself to death at his Nanded Bangalow. The reason behind the suicide is unknown.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

31-Diwas actor Mayuri Deshmukh’s husband, Ashutosh Bhankre died at the age of 32. He was found hanging at his Nanded Bangalow on Wednesday. However, the reason behind the suicide is unknown, no suicide note was found from the site of the incident. Also, it has been reported that the actor was facing depression from some time.

Reports said the family was downstairs when Ashutosh took their leave and went to his room to take a nap. After some time, Mayuri went upstairs and called him. When the actor did not respond, the family tried to check from the window and found Ashutosh hanging. The family rushed to the hospital but doctors declared him dead.

After the sudden demise of the actor, the family is in shock and was unable to record the statement, Maharashtra police said. The police had registered an accidental death report at Shivaji Nagar Police Station, said police personnel. PI Aant Narute, Shivaji Nagar Police station, told media that they received the news at 1:30 in the afternoon. Ashutosh's father hasn’t registered a complaint about anyone, the family members are still dealing with the actor's sudden loss.

After the shocking incident, Marathi actors shared their condolences to the family of late actor Ashutosh Bhankre. 31-Diwas actor Shahshank Ketkar, Reena Agarwal and Sanjay Mone mourns on the tragic demise of Ecchar Tharla Pakka actor. The actor was soft-spoken, kind-hearted and a genuine person, said fraternity.

Ashutosh and Mayuri belong to a well-to-do-family and were staying at their Nanded Bangalow with family amidst lockdown. The couple tied the knot four years ago, January 21, 2016. Ashutosh received immense love for starring in film Ecchar Tharla Pakka.

