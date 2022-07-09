Manushi Chhillar To Sign Big-Budget Action Comedy Film? Here's What We Know

Manushi Chhillar made the entire country proud in 2017 when she became Miss World. After her huge win, the model turned into an actress when she was cast opposite Akshay Kumar for Samrat Prithiviraj. However, the movie did not do well at the box office. Manushi played the role of princess Sanyogita in the film. Now, as per media reports, the model-turned-actress has signed her third project. The film is considered to be a big-budget movie and is going to be shot in Europe.

A source told Pinkvilla, “Manushi will be seen in an all-new avatar in this action entertainer. She mesmerized everyone with her screen presence in Samrat Prithviraj in which she played the role of the gorgeous Indian Princess, Sanyogita. Now, she will train hard to impress everyone with her action avatar in this project. It is an ambitious project and the makers wanted to cast a new face with a great on-screen personality. Manushi fit the bill to a T. This will be the third film in her filmography.”

The film is said to be an action-comedy. Apart from this, Manushi will appear with Varun Dhawan for her next film name 'The Great India Family'. The movie is going to be based on a dysfunctional family. The movie promises entertainment and comedy to its audience. However, an official confirmation is still awaited regarding both her films. Details of both films are still under wrap.

Manushi is an active social media user and often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram account. The actress leaves no stones unturned to enthrall her fans. Born on May 14, Manushi hails from Haryana's Jhajjar and was pursuing a medical degree (MBBS) at the Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Sonipat.

What do you think, will Manushi will be able to impress her audience after the Samrat Prithviraj?