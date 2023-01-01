Manushi Chhillar Reveals Her DREAM Director; Wants To Work With Him Soon

The former Miss World Manushi Chhillar made her debut in 2022 alongside Akshay Kumar in Chandra Prakash Dwivedi's 'Samrat Prithviraj.' Essaying the role of Princess Sanyogita, the performance of Manushi Chhillar was deeply appreciated by the audience.

Talking about her upcoming project with John Abraham, the actress recently revealed her dream director with an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla. Spilling the beans of her wishlist of directors, the actress revealed that she wants to be the heroine of SS Rajamouli's film soon.

In a report cited by Pinkvilla, Manushi Chhillar clearly stated that she also has a list of directors she wants to work with, where the top score stands for SS Rajamouli, who is well-known for his blockbusters such as 'RRR' and 'Bahubali.'

According to the report of Pinkvilla, Manushi said, "Of course, we all have a list of people that we want to work with. I don't think that I have a list of actors. Whenever I watch a film and I like it, the film is a director's medium. I will add the director's name to my wish list."

She further stated, "I think one of the directors is someone that I will not name but I am working with him which I am excited and happy about in one of the projects that I am doing soon. So yes, mostly my wishlist is of directors. I would want to be directed by Rajamouli sir, which might sound very cliche but I loved RRR."

Talking about her role in her upcoming film 'Tehran' Manushi revealed that her character in the film is completely different from her last film, committing to the way they think, look, or do. With no similarity between them, both roles are poles apart.

She did not reveal any detail further, however, she said, "All I can say is that this is very new, and I guess since people have seen me as princess Sanyogita and I think this is going to be the opposite."

Talking about her work, Manushi Chhillar was last seen alongside Akshay Kumar in 'Samrat Prithviraj.' The film, however, did not do well at the box office but Chhillar gained recognition for her performance. She will soon be seen opposite John Abraham in her second Bollywood film titled 'Tehran' helmed by Arun Gopalan.