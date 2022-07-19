Manushi Chhillar Reveals First Look From 'Tehran', John Abraham Welcomes Her To Team | See Pics

Manushi Chhillar made her Bollywood debut with the epic period drama 'Samrat Prithviraj'. Now, the actress has already signed her second film and has also started shooting for it. Manushi has joined the star cast of 'Tehran', along with John Abraham and announced the news on social media. Her co-star John also welcomed Manushi to the Tehran team.

Sharing the news, Manushi wrote, "Super excited to join the one & only @thejohnabraham on #Tehran. This journey is going to be really special!"

Meanwhile, John also shared a picture with Manushi and welcomed her to the team. In the caption, John wrote, "Welcoming the very talented @manushi_chhillar to the #Tehran team."

The makers of Tehran revealed the first look of John Abraham on Monday, which looks very intriguing. Sharing the motion poster, John wrote, "Lights Camera Time for some ACTION! Directed by #ArunGopalan and produced by #DineshVijan, @shobhnayadav, @sandeep_leyzell. Written by @writish1 and @ashmakerz #Tehran shoot begins!"

Helmed by Arun Gopalan, Tehran will be an action thriller. The movie is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma. The movie is produced by Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films. The story of the film is inspired by true events and marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, John talked about the film and said, “It is very Madras Café meets Batla House meets Parmanu. It’s in the geo-political space, and I am so excited to start shooting for Tehran. I would probably be the first actor out of India to be shooting in Iran. I am very excited to be there.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi made her Bollywood debut with Samarat Prithviraj, along with Akshay Kumar. John will be next seen in 'Ek Villian Returns', along with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. The movie is set to hit the big screens on July 29. He is also working on Force 3 and a film on bike racing. He will also star in 'Pathaan', along with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.