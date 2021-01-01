Manushi Chhillar, Palak Tiwari, Ahan Shetty among 9 newcomers set to debut on silver screen in 2021 | Check list here
New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The year 2021 is going to be very busy in terms of Bollywood as this year its raining debuts and big-budget films. The year is high on people's expectation as this year we will get to see some fresh faces such as Manushi Chillar, Ahan Shetty, Shirley Setia and many more.
So here we are with the list of fresh faces who are going to make their debut in the entertainment world in the year 2021. Check out below
Ahan Shetty
Bollywood superstar star Suniel Shetty's son Ahan is going to make her debut in Tadap, a Hindi remake of 2018 superhit film RX100. Ahan will be seen romancing Tara Sutaria in Milan Luthria directorial.
Manushi Chhillar
Manushi Chhillar, former Miss World, is going to make her debut opposite Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj. In the film, she will essay the role of Sanyogita, earlier while speaking to entertainment portal beauty queen said, "It is a dream role for me and I'm doing my best to do justice to the responsibility that has been entrusted on me."
Shirley Setia
The popular singer is going to make her acting debut in Bollywood with film Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani.
Palak Tiwari
TV actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is going to make her Bollywood debut with the film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film is based on the true events that happened in Gurugram.
Shalini Pandey
South beauty won the hearts of millions with her performance in Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu Blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The actress has done several Telugu and Tamil films and is now eyeing to rule Bollywood. The 25-year-old actress will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.
Lakshya
After leaving a mark in the TV industry, Lakshay is going to enter Bollywood with Karan Johar's film Dostana 2. The actor is going to star alongside Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in the second instalment of Dostana.
Krystle D'Souza
Another TV actress who rose to the fame from daily soap Ek Hazaaron Mein meri Behna Hai is going to make her Bollywood debut with the film Chehra. The psychological suspense thriller also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.
Aakanksha Singh
TV actress is going to make her Bollywood debut with upcoming film Mayday. In the film, she will essay the role of Ajay Devgn's on-screen wife. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.
Sharvari
Sharvari is going to make her acting debut in Bollywood alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in Bunty Aur Babli 2.
