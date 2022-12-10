Manushi Chhillar At FIFA World Cup 2022 Poses With Rumoured Boyfriend Nikhil Kamath | See Pic

Manushi Chhillar made her big Bollywood debut in Samrat Prithviraj this year opposite Akshay Kumar. Even though the movie did not perform well at the box office, Manushi got many film offers and has started working on her upcoming projects. The actress rose to fame after the 'Miss World' title. Manushi has been in the news recently due to the rumours about her relationship with Nikhil Kamath.

The rumours surfaced once again after Manushi was spotted with Nikhil at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Bollywood actress Mouni Roy posted a picture with Manushi, Nikhil and her husband Suraj Nambiar. Sharing the picture, Manushi wrote, "Vamosssss Argentina (Let’s go Argentina)."

Meanwhile, according to Bollywood Shaadis, Manushi and Nikhil have been in a relationship since 2021.

“The two have been going quite strong. They have even moved in together. Currently, Manushi is focused on her Bollywood career, thus she doesn’t wish to talk about her love life as it might take away her attention. Their friends and family are well-versed with each other and the two wish to keep it low-key,” a source told Bollywood Shaadis.

On the work front, Manushi has joined the star cast of 'Tehran', along with John Abraham. In an interview with Pinkvilla, John talked about the film and said, “It is very Madras Café meets Batla House meets Parmanu. It’s in the geo-political space, and I am so excited to start shooting for Tehran. I would probably be the first actor out of India to be shooting in Iran. I am very excited to be there.”

Helmed by Arun Gopalan, Tehran will be an action thriller. The movie is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma and produced by Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films. The story of the film is inspired by true events and marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan.