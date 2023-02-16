Manul Chudasama On Replacing Tunisha Sharma In 'Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul', 'I Can Never Take Her Place...'

It's been more than a month since TV actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. The makers were searching for a perfect face for her character's replacement in the popular show, and it seems like they have finally found one. Manul Chudasama will now be seen as the new Princess Marian, alongside Abhishek Nigam, who will essay the male lead, which was earlier played by Sheezan Khan.

Popular for her role as Radha in the TV show titled Brij Ke Gopal, Manul Chudasama recently opened up about replacing late actress Tunisha Arora in Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. She told ETimes, "Replacing’ wouldn’t be the right word. I am not replacing Tunisha but coming up with a fresh perspective on the character. I can never take Tunisha’s place, she did an amazing job in the show and I just hope that people love the character."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manul 🧚‍♀️ (@manulchudasamaofficial)

Manul further added, "I am really grateful for the character and the show for choosing me. It is a surreal feeling to be a part of the show." When asked about taking up the responsibility of Mariam she added, "This is my fourth show as a lead so there isn't any nervousness, instead, I am really excited to be a part of the show. I have already begun shooting."

It is pertinent to note that on December 24, 2023, Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the washroom on the set of her show, Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul.

Sheezan Khan, who played her on-screen husband, was detained the day after the actress passed away after the late actress's mother accused him of aiding in her suicide and said that the actor "used" her daughter. Investigation is still under process.