Manoj Bajpayee's Mom Geeta Devi Passes Away At 80

In an unfortunate turn of events, Manoj Bajpayee lost his mother Geeta Devi, as she passed away at the age of 80. According to various reports, Manoj Bajpayee's mother was admitted to the Pushpanjali Medical Centre a week ago and then was shifted to the Max Super Speciality ward in Delhi.

The reason behind Manoj Bajpayee's mother's demise is yet to be disclosed, however, she has not been well for the last twenty days, and the actor was seen by his mother's side at all times.

In an official statement, 'The Gangs Of Wasseypur' actor's publicist confirmed the news and said, "Geeta Devi was 80 years old and she was not well for the past 20 days. Geeta Devi passed away today at 8:30 am. She died in Max Pushpanjali Hospital. Geeta Devi was Manoj Bajpayee's pillar of strength. She is survived by three sons and three daughters."

According to a report cited by Pinkvilla, Geeta Devi's health status showed improvement in the past few days, where her condition suddenly deteriorated yesterday night, and she passed away this morning. Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee's father also passed away last year in October at the age of 83.

On Wednesday, Manoj Bajpayee announced his upcoming film, a courtroom drama titled, 'Bandaa' unveiling the first look of the film on his Instagram handle. Helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the director is known for his submissions including 'Aspirants' and 'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd.'

Recently, Manoj Bajpayee also appeared in a remix of the popular song 'Sapne Mei Milti Hai' from the 1998's 'Satya.' The remake of the song is titled, ' Kudi Meri', where the actor is sharing the screen space with Dhvani Bhanushali and Abhimanyu Dassani, whereas the composition is done by DJ Chetas and Lijo George.

The actor next will be seen in Kanu Behl's 'Gulmohar' with Sharmila Tagore in an investigative thriller genre.