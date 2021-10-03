New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Manoj Bajpayee's father, Radhakant Bajpayee at the age of 85 passed away on Sunday, October 3. Bajpayee's father was ill for a long time. He was taken to a hospital after his health deteriorated. He took his last breath in Delhi on Sunday morning. RK Bajpayee's funeral will take place at Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground in Delhi at 1:30 pm.

Manoj who was busy shooting in Kerala while his father was admitted to a hospital, immediately rushed back to Delhi to be with his father. He also put a halt to his shoot. As per Manoj Bajpayee's team, the actor is in a very sensitive zone right now and cannot talk to anybody. Manoj has always shared a very close bond with his father.

The Family man actor had discussed his father many times in his interviews. His father for a month was in Delhi under the supervision of his younger son Sujit Bajpayee. Sujit Bajpai is working as Joint Secretary in the Government of India. The deceased has three sons.

The news of Manoj's father's demise has caused mourning in Belwa in the Gonaha block, the native village of Bollywood actors. Villagers said the actor's father was very kind and helpful to the poor. Radhakant Bajpayee also helped his son Manoj while his struggling days as an actor.

Posted By: Ashita Singh