Manoj Bajpayee's Twitter Account Hacked; 'Family Man' Actor Warns Not To Engage With Anything That Comes From His Profile

The Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee on Friday stated that his Twitter account has been hacked. The actor announced the same on his Instagram handle and asked his followers to not get themselves involved with his Twitter account until it is restored.

The 53-year-old actor headed to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "My twitter account has been hacked! Please do not engage with anything that comes from my profile today, until the issue is resolved. Working towards a resolution. I will keep you posted. Thank you."

On the professional front, Manoj Bajpayee will be next seen in Joram, which will have its world premiere at the 2023 edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR). Directed by Devashish Makhija, the film is the third collaboration between the director and Manoj Bajpayee. The duo earlier collaborated in their short film Tandav and the 2020 feature Bhonsle for which he also got the National Award for best actor.

The forthcoming film also stars Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe and Megha Mathur in the lead roles. It features guest appearances by Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rajshri Deshpande.

According to India TV, Ayyub, talking about his role, said, "I play Ratnakar, a city-bred cop, who is low on the social ladder and therefore among his colleagues too. Being a city-bred person myself, to me this film, especially my first-ever trip into the forests to shoot it and the iron ore mines, made me realize how much of 'me' was in Ratnakar -- that my access to education and middle-class angst was a luxury compared to the bleak, stark and forever-on-the-edge lives the truly underprivileged live daily."

Apart from Joram, Manoj Bajpayee will also be seen in Vicky Kaushal-starrer film Sam Bahadur. He also has Bandaa, Gulmohar and more movies in the pipeline.